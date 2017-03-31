Watercraft: Whitaker wins in Round 1 of NCS

The Cayman Islands Watercraft Association kicked off their season this past weekend at the Red Bay Dock with round one of their National Championship Series.

In the beginners class, racing for ‘Good 2 Go’ was Jamal McLean, he took top spot, Tiana Ramgeet was second of BYP Racing.

In the amateur class, Matthew Panton, racing for ‘Nuttin 2 Lose’ had himself a nice day, taking 1st in the division.

In the novice class Tyler Watler of ‘Turnt Up’ raced to first, while Gary GJ’ Whitaker of ‘Nuttin 2 Lose’ took home the expert’s first place.

