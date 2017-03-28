C3 Pure Fibre
Winston Connolly won’t seek reelection

March 27, 2017
One man who won’t be running in the 2017 Cayman Islands General Elections — Fifth-Elected Member for George Town, Winston Connolly.

In a surprise announcement Monday (27 March) — on what’s believed to be the last sitting of the Legislative Assembly before it dissolves — Mr. Connolly told his fellow law makers he does not plan to run on 24 May.

“I have spoken my mind and stood for people and I will always be proud and satisfied because of that,” Mr. Connolly said. “Even when it was controversial or inconvenient. And I make no excuses for that.

“I’ve always said that I was only here for a short time and maybe that’s why I’ve always worked for my people with a view that I was only guaranteed four years. So I had to make it count.”

Mr. Connolly ran on the Coalition 4 Cayman ticket in the 2013 elections and joined Government early on before defecting.

Click here for Cayman 27’s elections page, where you can find a myriad of information on the general elections.

