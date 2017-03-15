C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja into Northward

March 14, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A woman was arrested earlier this month after prison officers say she tried to smuggle nearly a pound of ganja into HM Northward.
According to Government Information Services prison officers arrested the woman who was visiting the prison.
They sent over photos of the recovered drugs that were wrapped in plastic.
They also said on that same day a cell phone was also confiscated from an inmate after a search was carried out by a prison officer.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: