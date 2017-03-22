Woman arrested for cosmetic procedures without license

Police say they’ve re-arrested a 51-year-old woman who is suspected of continuing to perform cosmetic injections without a license.

The woman had been arrested before in January on suspicion of engaging in reckless and negligent acts through her cosmetic procedures.

She was arrested again on suspicion of criminal and immigration issues. Cayman 27 last week brought you the story of one of the alleged victims, who says she still suffers health problems due to these injections.

The R.C.I.P.S. continues to say that this is not a straight forward case and officers have been actively following lines of enquiry on the matter.

