C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

Woman at centre of social media stir arrested

March 10, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 44-year old George Town woman at the centre of a social media firestorm after she was accused by a private individual of theft has been arrested, according to an RCIPS statement.

The arrest is in connection with an incident last month, where the woman in custody allegedly stole a phone from a person’s car on McField Lane. The alleged victim then posted a photo of the woman on social media, which garnered many comments, according to police, about vehicle break-ins in the neighbourhood.

The woman remains in police custody.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: