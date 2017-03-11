Woman dies in water near George Town harbour

A 71-year old American visitor died yesterday in the waters south of George Town harbour.

It marks the third water-related death in Cayman this year.

Police named the victim as Gail Ann Moss, who lived in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday (9 March), emergency crews responded to a report of a person in distress in the water, according to an RCIPS press release. Police say she encountered difficulties while snorkeling.

EMS personnel performed CPR and transported the woman to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

