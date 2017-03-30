C3 Pure Fibre
Women take prominent role in Progressives slate of 2017 candidates

March 29, 2017
Joe Avary
PPM candidate Maxine Bodden-Robinson is one of 16 women candidates vying for a seat in the Legislative Assembly…

Ms. Bodden-Robinson filed papers this morning in the constituency of Bodden Town West, flanked by friends, family, and other Progressives candidates, who told Cayman 27 that 2017 could be the year of the woman.

“It’s finally here, it’s the start, it’s something we’ve been waiting for, it’s now really official,” said Ms. Bodden-Robinson, moments after making her candidacy official at the agricultural pavilion in Lower Valley.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to bring my new ideas to the table, it’s an opportunity to represent the people and to wake up each morning to know that I’m trying to do something good for my Cayman Islands.

Ms. Bodden-Robinson, a first time candidate, is one of six women running under the progressives banner.

Maxine Bodden Robinson signs her name to nomination papers in the constituency of Bodden Town Central

“The PPM party believes in equality, and equal opportunities for everyone, men and women, and we’re putting forward a number of women, I am only one of them,” said Ms. Bodden-Robinson.

Candidate for Savannah and former MLA Heather Bodden said the PPM’s slate of woman candidates could signal a new era in the LA.

“I strongly feel that with the amount of women that is being put forward, that it sends a strong statement that women will rule, as far as the elections, and we need women power in the legislative assembly,” said Ms. Bodden.

“You look at the population, half the voters are women,” said Minister Wayne Panton, who is is seeking re-election in the Newlands district. “I think it’s time that we started to reflect that more in the legislative assembly. I think they can make a significant difference and really put a balanced perspective forward for everyone in the country.”

All told, 16 women have stepped forward to contest election, six PPM women, eight independents, and two from the CDP.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

