And around 30 people sat in a Camana Bay meeting on Tuesday, so watch what local and international poets had going on.

Touching on topics both serious and light, organizers say expressing yourself through poetry will have you feeling right.

“How many people can actually express themselves through poetry, people who do not speak out, what they feel, how they feel, so they do it through poetry, so poetry is the way to have many feelings, many emotions, frustrations, many different human feelings through poetry and literature especially.” Event organizer, Michel Powery.

World poetry day was started by the United Nations education, scientific and cultural organization in 1999.

