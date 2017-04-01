Youth gives 60th anniversary flower show two ‘green’ thumbs up

The Garden club of Grand Cayman’s 60th anniversary celebration is officially underway.

This year, Clifton Hunter students from the Cayman Islands behaviour support service put their green thumbs to the test. The students teamed up to learn about plants and gardening, and said its actually a lot of fun.

“It was very fun for me and the rest of the team, because we had a lot of interest in it, and I hope we can do it again once, in a year or so,” said year 8 Nathaniel Roberts.

“They’ve very importantly learned to work together, in teams, and to take initiative for the bits when they had to work on their own,” said Nigel Cox, a teacher with the Behaviour Support Service.

The Garden Club’s 60th anniversary celebration continues tomorrow at the South Sound community centre. It’s free and open to the public from 9 AM to 4 PM.

