1 arrest in double-shooting probe

April 28, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police Friday (28 April) confirm one person was arrested in connection with a double shooting outside a George Town nightclub. 

An RCIPS spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the suspect remains in custody as police continue to investigate the matter. 

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Police say two men wearing black clothing and white masks opened fire on the victims in the car park outside Banana’s Restaurant and Bar. A 20-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were hospitalised with gunshot wounds and later released.

 

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

