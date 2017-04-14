The roads of Camana Bay became canvases as over 300 people took their artistic flair to the streets this weekend.

The 14th Annual Chalk Fest went underway and was loaded with activities from kids giving a car a new paint job, to sand bag tosses.

There were balloon animals and story time, all to raise funds for the National Gallery’s outreach programme.

“The kids love being able to chalk in the middle of the road and especially on a car, so just having that free range and just being able to showcase what they can do, we supply them with chalk and everything they need and them just taking full advantage which we love,” said event coordinator, Samantha Grundy.

The funds raised exceeded a thousand dollars.

