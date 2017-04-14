C3 Pure Fibre
14th annual chalk fest

April 20, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The roads of Camana Bay became canvases as over 300 people took their artistic flair to the streets this weekend.

The 14th Annual Chalk Fest went underway and was loaded with activities from kids giving a car a new paint job, to sand bag tosses.

There were balloon animals and story time, all to raise funds for the National Gallery’s outreach programme.

“The kids love being able to chalk in the middle of the road and especially on a  car, so just having that free range and just being able to showcase what they can do, we supply them with chalk and everything they need and them just taking full advantage which we love,” said event coordinator, Samantha Grundy.

The funds raised exceeded a thousand dollars.

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

