Crime News

15-year-old charged in stabbing case

April 3, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 15-year-old boy faces several charges after police say he stabbed a peer last month on Smith Road. 

The boy was scheduled to appear in court Monday (3 April). 

He’s charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon. 

Those charges stem from a 20 March incident where police say he attacked another boy and stabbed him before running toward Windsor Park. 

The 15-year old also has been charged with possession of ganja and failing to provide a specimen. 

