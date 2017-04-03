3 candidates to appear in court chambers next week

Three independent candidates will appear in Grand Court chambers next week to defend challenges to their candidacy.

Media reports have George Town South candidate Alric Lindsay, Cayman Brac West/Little Cayman candidate Nickolas DaCosta and Newlands candidate Mario Rankin facing challenges to their eligibility.

According to the Grand Court cause list, the candidates will make their respective cases Tuesday through Thursday, 11-13 April, although it’s not not clear which candidate will appear when.

Mister Rankin faces possible disqualification over a past conviction involving dishonesty, the other two candidates are having their citizenship eligibility questioned.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell declined to confirm which candidates are facing challenges.

