Addressing child sexual abuse, Red Cross calls on candidates

Child sex abuse prevention is a key topic candidates are being challenged on ahead of 24th May.

The Red Cross, in an effort to better inform Cayman’s potential MLAs, is opening its doors to help them learn more about the issues.

“You want to put yourself in a leadership position so why not lead by example,” Red Cross deputy director Carolina Ferreira.

It’s based on this premise Ms Ferreira is hoping Cayman’s 61 candidates join the discussion.

“Child sex abuse is just the centre of a number of ripples. That you will get linked to a lot of other things and I think that is the connection that has been missing,” Ms Ferreira said.

Ms Ferreira says it’s her objective to close that missing link so those who are successful can take action in the LA.

“Should they be elected and end up in the position where they have the responsibility for this they are more aware of what is going on at the ground level,” Ms Ferreira said.

She made it clear the session is merely for informing candidates and is not to be seen as partisan.

“The reason we are doing this is as an awareness, as an education tool. So our whole focus is really going to be on getting people to understand what the issue is and not necessarily to get into the business of politics because that is not our business at all,” Ms Ferreira said.

Ms Ferreira says preference is given to all candidates, but once seating is confirmed members of the public will be invited.

The awareness session will be held on Monday (May 5) at the Red Cross headquarters Hilda building, George Town.

