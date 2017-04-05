Alden defends Red Bay choice

Premier Alden McLaughlin said he’s confident in his choice to run as a candidate for Red Bay.

The Premier said his decision to run in that constituency came about because he’s lived in Prospect for the last 30 years and he believes experience gives him a leg up on his opponents.

“Some of them have been off the island for extended periods of time I have lived in Prospect for the last 25 years of my life. I have been a representative consistently for 16 and a half years. I’m actually running in the electoral district of Red Bay but a big part of the electoral district of Red Bay is Prospect the people of this community know and appreciate that I understand what the issues are,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

Frank Mcfield and Denniston Tibbetts are the other candidates for Red Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

