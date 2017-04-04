All 63 candidates declare interests

All 63 candidates vying for seats in the 24 May General Elections have filed with the Legislative Assembly’s Register of Interest, according to documents at the LA.

All candidates are required to file.

Out of the 63 candidates, 27 said they have no assets to declare that could be considered a conflict of interest with holding public office, including Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer and Community Affairs Minister Hon. Osbourne Bodden.

