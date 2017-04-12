C3 Pure Fibre
Ambitious Arden McLean eyes role of premier

April 11, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Incumbent East End MLA Arden McLean announced that his sights are squarely set on the country’s top job.

Speaking Monday evening at the Chamber of Commerce’s candidates forum broadcast live on Cayman 27, Mr. McLean touted his 16 years of experience, telling moderators and a small audience at Clifton Hunter High School he’s more than capable of taking any ministry role, and more than capable of serving as premier.

“Why settle for that ministerial seat, a mere ministerial seat, when I have the longevity and the experience to be the premier of this country where I can get more done,” said Mr. McLean.

Joe Avary

