Amid infidelity allegations, Matthew Leslie vows to stay in race

Embattled candidate for prospect Matthew Leslie vowed his campaign will go on in the face of what he called a nasty political attack.

Friday, the candidate awoke from gastric sleeve surgery to allegations of infidelity, and over the weekend, he took to social media to defend himself.

From his hospital bed at Health City, Matthew Leslie addressed the nation in a video message posted to the ‘I am Caymanian, where are my rights’ social media page.

“Over the last 48 hours I’ve been the topic of a very nasty political attack,” said Mr. Leslie in the three-minute video.

Mr. Leslie alluded to his marriage and the infidelity allegations in passing, instead using the video to stress the work he’s done in the community.

“I do believe that it something that I’ve always made sure to be known, that I’ve never been a perfect person. However, I’ve always done my best to do what I can for this country and that’s what I continue to do,” said Mr. Leslie.

On Friday, Mr. Leslie initially told us via a messaging app that his account had been hacked. Police told Cayman they have not received any complaints of that nature from the candidate. Police also confirmed that as of Monday (3 April) morning, no complaints against Mr. Leslie have been received.

In a voice message Saturday, Mr. Leslie vowed to stay in the race for Prospect.

“It’s the talk of the town but, you know what, such is life,” said Mr. Leslie. “No one is dropping out of the race, when all this is done it’s just made my commitment even stronger.”

Cayman 27 reached out again to Mr. Leslie. In a statement, he said his personal life has never prevented him from helping others.

Here is the statement in its entirety:

“All the things that I have done whether it was putting people in homes, sending aid to Haiti, or getting help for people who reached out with problems…. None of my personal life never prevented me from doing any of that. Nor will it prevent me from doing anything else for this country in the future. As far as I am concerned the personal issues are for me to deal with with my wife and that is private. Also my health and recovery is important.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

