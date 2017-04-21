C3 Pure Fibre
Andrew McFarlane in court

April 20, 2017
A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Central George Town appeared in court today.

Andrew McFarlane, who is from George Town, appeared before Acting Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez on four burglary charges.

He was remanded in police custody and will reappear in court on the 25th of April.

Mr. McFarlane was arrested last week in connection with a burglary that occurred on Eastern Avenue.

He is linked to three other burglaries in the Central George Town area dating back to the end of March.

He was charged in all four cases.

 

