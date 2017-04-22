Armed bandit robs East End gas station

An armed thief hits an East End gas station.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday (21 April), a man entered the Rubis gas station on Sea View Road, brandished a firearm and made off with cash from the till, according to an R.C.I.P.S. spokesperson.

The man is described as being of slim to medium build, around 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He had his face covered, was dressed in all black from the waist up and wore grey or khaki pants.

He ran off across Sea View Road, passing between two buildings directly across from the station.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, the local anonymous tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

