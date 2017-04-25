Armed security guards? West Bay West candidates offer surprising answers

Should security guards be allowed to carry guns of their own when executing their job duties?

That was one of many questions fielded by Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush and his two challengers, Progressives’ Daphne Orrett and independent Paul Rivers last Friday (21 April) at the Chamber of Commerce’s West Bay West candidates forum.

“There’s so much about crime that guns are not just the element, as far as I’m concerned to deal with it,” said Mr. Bush. “Yes in some instances but not the entire aspect of what is happening, and crime.”

“Many of our police have come from jurisdictions where the gun culture is high, and to murder someone, justifiable or not, in action, in the line of duty or not, is just a simple thing, they’re desensitised to that kind of environment,” said Mr. Rivers.

“They want to create a national coast guard with the assistance, expertise, and funding of the UK,” said Ms. Orrett.

Only one candidate, Mr. Rivers, actually answered the question that was asked. Mr. Rivers said he is against arming security guards.

