Armoured truck robbed, Police hunt for suspects

No arrests yet after a shooting and robbery of an armoured truck in a crowded parking lot. One man was left hospitalized.

Police continue to search for two men involved in Saturday night’s (8 April) incident.

They say the men fired multiple rounds shooting a security guard twice before making off with a quantity of cash.

The incident happened around 7 pm in the parking lot at Fosters supermarket airport branch.

A 51-year-old security guard was shot in the arm and leg. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

A second security guard taken to the hospital was released.

“I came out just to get some soap and I find myself in this trap with police. This thing need to change. The Cayman Islands coming like the wild wild west, we do not need this in the Cayman Islands, people please stop it,” an upset shopper said.

Police say the men had their faces covered during the heist.

One suspect is described as being around 6 feet tall, he was wearing fully black or dark-coloured clothing;

The second man is said to be between around 5-feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing jeans and a grey or white hoodie.

The men fled the scene in a white Honda CRV made around the years 1997 to 2000.

The car exited the Foster’s parking lot on the airport side, making a right turn toward the mini-roundabout and Mango Tree.

The public is urged to call detective Collins Oremule at 936-8746 or detective Sargeant Anderson Taylor at 925-3075 with any information.

You can also call 936-8746 / 925-3075 or 949-7777 / 800-tips (8477)

