Ban single plastic use

April 25, 2017
Philipp Richter
Earth day may be over, but one resident is challenging government to show its committment to the environment by banning the use of plastics here.

Activist Claire Hughes, who attended the Earth day after party on the waterfront on Saturday, addressed the stage wearing an outfit made from plastic bags, she says she has started a petition and is challenging the government of today to ban single use of plastic bags.

“They are a nuisance, they get into our ocean, they are killing our wildlife, just last week two whales washed up in Germany and their stomachs were full of plastic, so this is something that concerns us all and its getting out of hand,” said Activist, Claire Hughes.

Minister of Environment, Wayne Panton says the ban is a good idea, but he would not want to mandate increase costs to the customers, but give them options on what bags to use.

For more information on the petition.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

