Battle of the books

April 6, 2017
Philipp Richter
Ninety book worms dug deep into literature to compete for this years annual battle of the books.

Fifteen teams made up of six students each, from schools across the Cayman islands competed against each other on their knowledge of ten books issued by the event organizers.

“It’s the knowledge, it’s the adventure of reading, the books are fantastic, I think that is one of the most important things is being engaged with literacy, but of course it’s a competition and it’s kind of  a sport of knowledge,” said event organizer, Paul Robinson.

Students from the Layman E Scott High School Cayman Brac won the senior division, Flying Phoenixes from George Town Primary were the winners of the junior division.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

