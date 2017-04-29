Berry on education

Bodden Town West candidate, Stafford Berry took the stage to share his vision with his constituency and he says that vision includes more educational opportunitites for the district’s children.

On Tuesday, the new candidate spoke to a crowd of over 50 people, and announced a plan to help families across the island who earn under 50-thousand dollars a year to ensure that their children afford the opporunity to get the best education abroad or locally.

“If that program is successful under the cayman islands democratic party, ten scholarships will be airmarked for the consituancy of bodden town west, and you know, what ever amount for the other districts, so that every body can benefit,” said Cayman Democratic Party’s Stafford Berry.

Mr Berry’s plan is to add more taxes to stay over tourists and cruise ship passangers to fund this initiative.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

