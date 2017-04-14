C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden Town East candidates spar over youth involvement

April 13, 2017
Joe Avary
Candidates turned up the heat Wednesday night (12 April) at the Bodden Town East candidates forum.

Candidate Dwayne “John-John” Seymour went on the attack, saying he’s done more for the youth than any other candidate in the constituency.

“I’ve been with the Bodden Town football club for 30 years now, and even after retirement I stayed on,” said Mr. Seymour. “All of these guys up here left, turned their backs on the youth.”

“I support young people in many many ways,” responded incumbent MLA and cabinet minister Osbourne Bodden. “I will take umbrage with my colleague who spoke before and says that he thinks he’s done more, but we will settle that later.”

Minister Bodden touted his role in getting youth parliament going, a programme he says has been running strong for 10 years.

Joe Avary

