C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Boxing: Barrett on Fight Night 4

April 5, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

National Coach Ryan Barrett breaks down every fight from Saturday’s Fight Night 4.

Barrett says he that although Darial Ebanks was the only boxer from Cayman to win, he was happy with his team’s performance versus Panama and is now shifting his focus to World Championship qualifications as they prepare to depart for an 8-week training session in London, England.

Ebanks goes onto say it was a challenging training camp as he dropped down to Middleweight, only to realize his opponent was fighting at his original class of Light Heavyweight.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: