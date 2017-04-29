Brac booby bird dead after becoming tangled in plastic

One of Cayman Brac’s booby birds is dead this week, after becoming entangled with a plastic bag.

A woman behind a petition to ban plastic bags in Cayman told Cayman 27 she hopes this tragic death is a wake-up call for all of us.

A booby bird sighting is not a rarity on Cayman Brac, but Monday, Brackers spotted something out of the ordinary: a booby bird, all tangled up in plastic.

“It looked like it basically hadn’t eaten since the plastic was around its neck, for probably a couple days or maybe a week,” said Dive instructor BJ Walton.

He told Cayman 27 he spotted the bird again a couple days later, hopping into the water to make the rescue. Once safely on board, it’s freed from the plastic.

“After that I took him around somewhere close to Scott’s dock to make sure he was where all of his other buddies were, and then we put him in the water and then he flew over to where his buddies were,” said Mr. Walton.

The booby was released, but weakened by days without food, it didn’t make it, becoming another example of wildlife falling victim to human pollution.

“I think really it’s a massive problem worldwide and I think every country, every government needs to be doing their part,” said Claire Hughes, who is calling for a ban on plastic bags in Cayman. Her petition, launched last week, has already eclipsed 900 signatures.

“It’s convenient to get your things put in a plastic bag because it’s there, but if we banned them and we didn’t even have plastic bags we would use alternatives,” said Ms. Hughes.

She told Cayman 27 banning plastic bags is only the tip of the iceberg.

“Whether it’s a plastic bag or whether it’s a straw, whether it’s a cup or a lid, or on the bottles that you get there’s a plastic thing that holds the six pack together, it all at some point could end up in our ocean,” she said.

She told Cayman 27 government must take action to ban plastic bags, and prevent another senseless death.

Grocery stores, like Foster’s Food Fair, already charge five cents per bag, and that money goes to fund environmental programmes in the area.

Ms. Hughes said she’d like to see retailers step up and eliminate plastic bags altogether.

