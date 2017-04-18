C3 Pure Fibre
BREAKING: Court disqualifies candidate, gags release of name

April 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s candidate count of 63 drops by one as the Grand Court Tuesday (18 April) disqualifies a candidate from contesting the 24 May polls.

The court has placed a gag order in place preventing the release of the name of the candidate in question who was disqualified. The candidate can only be identified as “Candidate X.”

The ruling was handed down earlier this morning in the nomination challenge filed by the Elections Office.

The challenge was filed against the candidate because of an old conviction during the candidate’s juvenile years.

Two more candidates are facing challenges to their candidacy. Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for the full story and more.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

