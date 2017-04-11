BREAKING: Getaway vehicle recovered

Police have recovered the white Honda CRV they suspect was used as a getaway vehicle in Saturday’s (8 April) shooting and robbery of an armoured truck.

The vehicle was found abandoned at the end of Admirals Landing, Red Bay, around 6:30 p.m. Monday (10 April), according to an RCIPS spokesperson.

Police say they strongly believe the abandoned vehicle was the same one used in the robbery, in which bandits made off with an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the truck in the parking lot of the Foster’s supermarket airport branch.

The robbers fired multiple rounds during the heist, shooting a security guard twice before making off toward the small roundabout near Mango Tree.

A 51-year-old security guard was shot in the arm and leg. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

A second security guard taken to the hospital was released.

The police are asking members of the public who may have seen the vehicle in the area between 8-10 April to contact detective Collins Oremule at 936-8746 or detective Sergeant Anderson Taylor at 925-3075 with any information.

