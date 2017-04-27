C3 Pure Fibre
BREAKING: Snorkeler dies in North Side waters

April 26, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 72-year-old snorkeler dies Wednesday (26 April) in the water off the North Side coast in the vicinity of Sand Point Road. 

It marks the fifth water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year. 

Police say around 10:45 a.m., 911 received a report that the person was unconscious in the water. Several people assisted in pulling the snorkeler out from the water and performed CPR. 

The victim, a visitor to Cayman, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cayman Islands Hospital. 

No other details were provided by police. 

Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

