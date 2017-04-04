BT Crash puts two in hospital

A crash in Bodden Town caused some difficulty for commuters traveling to and from the East.

Two vehicles crashed along Bodden Town road Sunday night (2 April) where two male drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police a little before 7 p.m. Fire Services and emergency responders were on the scene picking up the pieces while police officers directed traffic along that road.

The police said no arrests were made and the accident is under investigation.

The two men were treated and released from the hospital.

