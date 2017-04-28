C3 Pure Fibre
BTE: Clash of the rallies

April 27, 2017
Philipp Richter
Turning to Bodden Town East now, and Anton Bodden Drive to be specific, where Progressives candidate Osbourne Bodden and independent Dwayne “John John” Seymour held public rallies just a stones throw away from one another.

While they were close in distance, their ideas for dealing with youth empowerment were far apart, Mr. Seymour proposed a partnership with students in high school and emergency services to generate interest in that field, while Mr. Bodden announced headway on the proposed boxing gym for the eastern districts.

“By the time they come out of school, they are already interested in it and they’ll go to college and get the necessary certifications and then you already have motivated persons that want to work in the service,” said Independent Candidate, Dwayne “John John” Seymour.

“The boxing gym is with planning now, once that’s done the budget is there for it, we will certainly get that going, we hope to have that in place, I would say, at the latest end of next year, maybe before that,” said Progressives Candidate, Hon. Osbourne Bodden.

The boxing gym is budgeted to cost between three and four hundred thousand dollars.

 

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

