BTW: Restoring unity in the community

It’s a common call this campaign, the need for district councils, especially now that districts are divided into smaller constituencies, Bodden Town West Candidate Chris Saunders has joined that call, Philipp Richter reports.

“The reasons we have been having the same issues for the past 20-30 years has been a result of how we approach the issues and what we need to get is more people involved in the process,” said political hopeful, Chris Saunders.

Candidate Chris Saunders wants to give his constituents more say in what happens in Bodden Town West, especially given concerns raised over proposed developments and road changes made without residents consent.

“I would love to see the a local council approving major projects coming within the district as opposed to, oh planning approved this, who is planning, some people read the auditor generals report, there are too many conflicted people sitting on these boards,” said Chris Saunders.

In tucked away areas in the district, like this, people dump their garbage secretly, but with Mr. Saunders says a community council can squash things like.

“Do you honestly think that if we had cameras in place and community and people monitoring it, that someone could have drive this far with these stuff on a truck,” said Mr. Saunders.

Mr. Saunders says the priority is doing what’s in Bodden Town West’s best interest.

“So its not just about a politician coming and finding a solution, it’s about us coming together and working together to find a solution and that is why the tagline for my campaign has been, forward, together,” said Mr. Saunders.

Bodden Town West has the second highest amount of registered voters in all three islands, Mr. Saunders faces competition from Gilbert McLean, Stafford Berry and Maxine Bodden Robinson.

