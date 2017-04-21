C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

Bush knocks Progressives over manifesto, Premier says “Our campaign is unfolding according to plan”

April 20, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

While the Progressives rally their troops tonight (20 April) one thing is not on the agenda at their Brac launch, releasing the party manifesto.

It’s something CDP leader McKeeva Bush is taking the party to task for.

Nearly two weeks ago (8 April) the CDP launched its manifesto at its party conference.

On that same day the Progressives held its conference but no manifesto was revealed.

Mr Bush says delaying releasing the manifesto disadvantages voters.

“A party conference before the election should be the time you bring out your manifesto and give people the time to read it, dissect it and try to understand what you have written. Three weeks before the election don’t cut it,” Mr Bush said.

Progressives leader Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in responding to Mr Bush, says his party is unfolding its election campaign according to a plan.

The launch date, he said, was set weeks ago and that has not changed.

The Premier also offered to send Mr Bush an autographed copy of the manifesto on launch day, adding “the public will have sufficient time to know about and understand our plans for next term before Election Day.”

The Progressives are expected to launch its manifesto next week.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: