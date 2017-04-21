Bush knocks Progressives over manifesto, Premier says “Our campaign is unfolding according to plan”

While the Progressives rally their troops tonight (20 April) one thing is not on the agenda at their Brac launch, releasing the party manifesto.

It’s something CDP leader McKeeva Bush is taking the party to task for.

Nearly two weeks ago (8 April) the CDP launched its manifesto at its party conference.

On that same day the Progressives held its conference but no manifesto was revealed.

Mr Bush says delaying releasing the manifesto disadvantages voters.

“A party conference before the election should be the time you bring out your manifesto and give people the time to read it, dissect it and try to understand what you have written. Three weeks before the election don’t cut it,” Mr Bush said.

Progressives leader Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in responding to Mr Bush, says his party is unfolding its election campaign according to a plan.

The launch date, he said, was set weeks ago and that has not changed.

The Premier also offered to send Mr Bush an autographed copy of the manifesto on launch day, adding “the public will have sufficient time to know about and understand our plans for next term before Election Day.”

The Progressives are expected to launch its manifesto next week.

