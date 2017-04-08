Business Beat: Petit Paris

For this weeks Business Beat, we give you an insight at Grand Cayman’s only French bakery.

Petit Parie, located in Camana Bay, just off Market Street, offers people a taste of Paris mixed in with the flavors of the Cayman Islands.

Manager Silviya Toncheva says she asks customers what they want to eat and allows her chefs to bring new ideas to the table, allowing the menu to evolve.

“They always can find something else to do, or something else to think about and try to do something different, not to be all the time same,” said Petit Paris, Silviya Toncheva.

Petit Paris is open Monday to Friday between 7am to 5-45pm and open on Saturdays from 8am to 5:30pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

