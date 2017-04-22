C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Business Beat: The Outpost

April 21, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

After a hiatus because of Good Friday, we are back with the business beat, giving you an inside look at Pedro Castle’s newest hangout, the Outpost.

Cayman Spirits Company opened a second retail store and bar, showcasing locally made products to tourists visiting the heritage site, from rums to soaps and perfumes.

And on Friday nights, the Outpost will host a happy hour running till 1 am.

“There is not much out there like it, you probably have one of the best views here in Cayman, you can sit there watch the waves crash on the cliff, you can enjoy a local rum, sit here and watch and also learn something, not only the history of the rum but also the history of Cayman and see the great house here and the great, historical, cultural significance that they have here at the site,” said Cayman Spirits Company, Co Founder, Walker Romanica.

Tonight the outpost will launch it’s first happy hour, rain or shine, at Pedro’s Castle.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: