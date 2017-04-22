Business Beat: The Outpost

After a hiatus because of Good Friday, we are back with the business beat, giving you an inside look at Pedro Castle’s newest hangout, the Outpost.

Cayman Spirits Company opened a second retail store and bar, showcasing locally made products to tourists visiting the heritage site, from rums to soaps and perfumes.

And on Friday nights, the Outpost will host a happy hour running till 1 am.

“There is not much out there like it, you probably have one of the best views here in Cayman, you can sit there watch the waves crash on the cliff, you can enjoy a local rum, sit here and watch and also learn something, not only the history of the rum but also the history of Cayman and see the great house here and the great, historical, cultural significance that they have here at the site,” said Cayman Spirits Company, Co Founder, Walker Romanica.

Tonight the outpost will launch it’s first happy hour, rain or shine, at Pedro’s Castle.

