Candidate points to opponent for beach vendor troubles

April 5, 2017
Joe Avary
Newlands candidate Raul Gonzalez, Jr. shows Cayman 27 his trade and business license.

Independent Newlands candidate Raul Gonzalez, Jr. has pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a watersports business without proper licensing.

Mr. Gonzalez told Cayman 27 his business, Blue Water Island Adventure Tours, has rented jetskis on Seven Mile Beach for years.

He said the tourism ministry has indicated support for allowing beach vendors to operate on crown land, but says the DCI, under minister Wayne Panton, Mr. Gonzalez’s opponent in the Newlands constituency, continues to crackdown on ordinary Caymanians.

“As you can see the beach is being filled, you’ve got people that need chairs, they need umbrellas, they’re doing jet ski rentals, snorkeling, jerk chicken, offering food out there, they’re doing CaymanKind,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

He also said he was in court on similar charges last year, and that case was discharged.

A case management date is set for 20 April.

Independents Mario Rankin and MLA Alva Suckoo round out the four-way race in Newlands.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

