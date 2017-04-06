Candidate points to opponent for beach vendor troubles

Independent Newlands candidate Raul Gonzalez, Jr. has pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a watersports business without proper licensing.

Mr. Gonzalez told Cayman 27 his business, Blue Water Island Adventure Tours, has rented jetskis on Seven Mile Beach for years.

He said the tourism ministry has indicated support for allowing beach vendors to operate on crown land, but says the DCI, under minister Wayne Panton, Mr. Gonzalez’s opponent in the Newlands constituency, continues to crackdown on ordinary Caymanians.

“As you can see the beach is being filled, you’ve got people that need chairs, they need umbrellas, they’re doing jet ski rentals, snorkeling, jerk chicken, offering food out there, they’re doing CaymanKind,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

He also said he was in court on similar charges last year, and that case was discharged.

A case management date is set for 20 April.

Independents Mario Rankin and MLA Alva Suckoo round out the four-way race in Newlands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

