Candidate X disqualified

And then there were 62.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie today formally disqualified one of three candidates facing nomination challenges from the Elections Office.

While there are 62 candidates standing for election, two of those still face disqualification in cases are this week.

Chief Justice Smellie maintained a gag order blocking the media from naming the disqualified candidate, who can only be identified as Candidate X.

The candidate was disqualified on the grounds of a previous dishonesty conviction during the candidate’s younger years, it was noted that although “Candidate x” is rehabilitated, it does not guarantee him/her the right to stand for office.

And it doesn’t matter if it is a spent conviction, a candidate cannot contest public office with a dishonesty conviction.

We reached out to the candidate for comment, no response was received.

Election supervisor Wesley Howell declined to comment.

