Candidates clash in second national debate

Candidates sparred over the future of Bodden Town and the country Wednesday night (25 April) at the second in Cayman 27’s series of national debates.

“If I’m elected I would repeal that contractors law as it currently sits,” said CDP candidate for Bodden Town East Robert Bodden.

“A lot of changes need to be made to reduce a lot of the bureaucracy. I know you have to have people registered and so on but the additional fees need to be cut back,” said independent candidate for Newlands and sitting Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo.

“Small contractors are complaining, they can’t get any work anymore,” said independent candidate for Bodden Town East Dwayne “John John” Seymour.

These three all took shots at the builders law as an example of government red tape choking small business.

But Bodden Town West candidate Maxine Bodden-Robinson, who was an 11th-hour substitute for Newlands candidate and cabinet minister Wayne Panton, made the case for the business climate their party, the Progressives, have fostered during its term.

“We know that fees across the board have been slashed and reduced based in relation to how many persons are being employed in that small business,” she said.

Far from a great divide, subtle differences in opinion dominated the debate until moderator Tammi Sulliman exposed the gap between red and green with a question about taxes and social services.

“We talk about an entitlement culture, have we created that?” said Ms. Bodden-Robinson.

“We need to build free housing for some of our people, there are people in this country who will never be able to purchase a home or have a home,” countered Mr. Bodden.

“Robert, I appreciate you always wanting to always provide for your people, but I would prefer for my people to have a job to build their own houses rather than government providing free houses for them,” said Ms. Bodden-Robinson in rebuttal.

And what’s a debate without fireworks?

Mr. Seymour challenged incumbent Bodden Town MLA Osbourne Bodden on his record as minister of community affairs.

“I was actually minister for social services, I left in 2013. The thing about it is…” said Mr. Seymour before Mr. O. Bodden interjected.

“What, five months?” said the cabinet minister.

“I did much more than he did in four years,” retorted Mr. Seymour in comeback.

Mr. Bodden said help is on the way for the embattled Needs Assessment Unit.

We are restructuring as we speak, and we ordered a business case actually and that’s been done, and right now there are gonna be changes.

The third in our series of national debates takes place next Tuesday.

