Candidates named for first Cayman 27 National Debate

April 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The five candidates going toe to toe in the inaugural Cayman 27 National Debate have been named.

North Side independent candidate Justin Ebanks, incumbent independent North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, Progressives North Side candidate Ed Chisholm, East End candidate Isaac Rankin and independent candidate for East End, Arden McLean, are scheduled to participate.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday 18 April at the Arts and Recreation Centre. The public is invited to attend.

Click here for a full list of all six scheduled National Debates, which will be televised live on Cayman 27.

 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

