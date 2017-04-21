Candidates spar over arming security guards

George Town candidates Dennie Warren Jr. and Kenneth Bryan went head to head on the arming security guards issue.

A call for the arming of security guards resurfaced after the 8 April armored truck robbery at Fosters Food Fair in George Town where a security officer was shot in that incident.

Mr. Warren said in the past he is fully supportive of arming security officers responsible for driving armoured trucks and he believes George Town Central candidate Kenneth Bryan’s stance on not placing guns into the hands of security guards is fueled by a lack of awareness on the issue.

“In the case of Mr. Bryan I think he’s misunderstanding the reason why there is a distinction between police officers and security guards. There is no distinction between a police officer who is trained to use firearms and a security guard who is trained to use firearms they’re both humans,” Mr. Warren explained.

Mr. Bryan said his position will not change on the argument and said arming security guards with fire-power will open a gateway for private citizens to demand access to the same means of protection.

“Once you open that door to allow private individuals to have guns in the open market it’s going to escalate, then it’s going to be shop owners then it’s going to be everyday persons and when you start to open that door you can’t close it,” Mr. Bryan explained.

Mr. Bryan has said in the past that he is an advocate of having police escorts for armoured security trucks and said this move would provide a chance for government to generate revenue which he said would be a better alternative to increasing wages for security guards.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

