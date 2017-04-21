Candidates take on issues in Prospect forum

Chamber of Commerce candidates forums continued last night. This time focusing on the Prospect electoral district.

Independents Austin Harris and Matthew Leslie as well as the Progressives’ Lucille Seymour explained their positions on the gamut of issues facing the constituency and the nation.

Prospect candidates Austin Harris, Lucille Seymour, and Matthew Leslie all say yes but each offered their own ideas of how they would spend that money.

I have proposed replacing the helicopter, which is noisy, with perhaps drones which are much more quiet and run on batteries.

Immediately we save the country $1200 an hour in operating costs.

53% of our inmates were locked up before they were 17 years old, and this is a problem, so what we need to start doing is we need to start reaching out to our youth, which is something police can do.

Police only put people in jail, and there’s no outreach to have a real relationship, and that is what we encourage, we have to encourage police to understand the neighborhoods, understand the young people.

Candidates were polled on another big issue: Caymanian unemployment. While no candidate expressed support for a moratorium on work permits, they all call for some changes.

How hard is it for us to take 2000 caymanians in a place where we have 23,000 work permits and start fitting them in?

If you come in with a 500 million dollar business and you want 500 top people, you can’t have it, you might have 50% or you might have 40.

We need to strengthen the rules and make it perhaps more difficult for foreign nationals to acquire work permits in the first place with the view of giving Caymanians greater opportunity.

All three candidates looked to improving opportunities for upward mobility among tertiary-educated Caymanians as an area needing more enforcement.

Candidates from Savannah will take part in tonight’s televised forum.

Our live broadcast starts immediately after our newscast.

