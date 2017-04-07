Candidates yet to be confirmed

More than a week has passed since nominations were filed for 63 candidates to contest the 24th May polls, but the Elections Office is yet to formally confirm their candidacy.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell today declined to even confirm the status of candidates or if there are challenges to any of their eligibility.

We reported this week two candidates were facing challenges to their qualification for election, that number has now grown to four.

We reached out to Mr Howell, but he told Cayman 27 he could not comment on the issue.

Cayman 27 understands the challenges relate to length of stay on island place of birth, dual citizenship and an old criminal charge.

Under the disqualification process the Elections Office checks with government authorities and they have seven days to report back to the EO.

The candidate is then notified at the end of that process to provide a response before the matter heads to the Grand Court for decision.

