Cannabis oil touches Cayman soil

April 5, 2017
Mario Grey
The first shipment of cannabis oil is here and it’s in the hands of local advocate Dennie Warren Jr. who has been pushing for the medicine to be introduced in Cayman.

Mr. Warren said he received 60 millilitres of cannabis oil for his wife Lydia who is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Now that the medicine is here the Cannabis advocate and political hopeful said people in Cayman and across the world are having their freedoms of choice denied when attempting to secure cannabis as an alternative treatment to pharmaceutical medication.

“People who have received devastating news that their life is most likely going to end very quickly need people to really stop and understand that sometimes people needs space and there rights and there feelings respected about how they want to approach it,” Mr. Warren explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has the story.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

