The most competitive race of Elections 2017, five candidates are vying for George Town South votes. On tonight’s first Candidate conversation Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sits down with Catherine Tyson.
-
Cayman 27’s Candidate Conversations – Catherine Tyson
April 12, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
