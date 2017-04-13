C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman 27’s Candidate Conversations- Roy McTaggart

April 12, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

We continue our dialogue with those contesting elections on May 24th. One of four running in the constituency of George Town East is Roy McTaggart. Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales has this interview.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

