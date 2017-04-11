On this evening’s edition of Cayman 27’s Candidate Conversations Reshma Ragoonath speaks to former Bodden Town MLA and 2017 candidate for Bodden Town East Dwayne Seymour.
-
Cayman 27’s Candidate Conversations with Dwayne Seymour
April 10, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
