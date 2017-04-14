C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman 27’s Candidate Conversations with Mervin Smith

April 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Come May 24th West Bay North constituents will elect one of three candidates. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter brings us Mervin Smith’s vision for Election 2017.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

