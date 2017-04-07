C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Cayman hosts first tax transparency forum of its kind

April 6, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Financial Services leaders and some of the country’s most vocal critics were in the same room to talk tax transparency.

Wednesday (4 April) at the Marriott was the Financial Services Ministry’s tax transparency in the global financial services ecosystem event where information was shared among industry leaders and foreign regulators some of whom continue to see Cayman as a tax haven.

The meeting represented the first of it’s kind to happen in the Cayman Islands and Minister of Financial Services Wayne Panton said Cayman is closer than ever into moving into the automatic exchange of tax information.

“It was time for us to have an event like this to have a representative the most senior person from the OECD which is the international standard setter in terms of exchange of information on tax information and we also wanted to take the opportunity to be bold enough to have a reprensentative from NGO’s like the tax justice network who have been a frequent and vocal critic of places like the Cayman Islands.

The keynote speaker at the conference was Mr. Pascal Saint Amans the Director of the Center for Tax Policy and Administration Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (O.E.C.D).

In his closing remarks Minister Panton told attendees of Cayman’s Financial Services Industry possibly being as strong as it’s ever been while complying with global regulatory standards.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: